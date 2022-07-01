Drought conditions worsen in Arkansas | How it's affecting our area

The numbers are showing that we're seeing a drier, hotter summer— but how exactly does that impact the communities in our area?

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — We're still early in the summer season, but Arkansas is already experiencing the hottest summer in 10 years.

In east-central Oklahoma, data is showing our neighboring state saw the driest month (from June 11 to July 10) since the mid-1930s— the Dust Bowl era.

Since May 15, Fayetteville has only received 4.62 inches of rainfall, but 3.25 of that fell during five days in mid-June.

Fort Smith has only received 12.29 inches of rainfall since May 15, but 10.95 of that fell during a four-day period, from June 6 to June 10.

The numbers are showing that we're seeing a drier, hotter summer— but how exactly does that impact the communities in our area?

Farming

The high heat and dry conditions are greatly impacting the regional cattle industry. The cattle are struggling with the heat, and the grass is struggling to grow. Farmers are not able to afford the cost of feeding them and many farmers in Arkansas are forced to sell part of their herd.

Row crops also need more water to grow in the dry weather, increasing costs and stressing irrigation equipment.

Water levels dropping

If the dry conditions continue, then Arkansas could see an impact to our lakes and rivers. Water levels have started to drop in the area, which makes outdoor activities like kayaking, canoeing or just going out on the boat a little less inviting.

The Mulberry River is one of those most impacted by the drought. According to the United States Geological Survey, the river's flow had remained below 1.25 feet in the first half of July.

Burn bans

We've already seen burn bans increasing in coverage and we may see more communities start talks about water restrictions. Drought conditions induce burn bans that are put in place to avoid grassfires that can spread quickly, like the wildfire that burned 20 acres in Sebastian County earlier this month.

Impacting greenery

Gardens across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have been feeling the weight of the heat. Those with green thumbs have found it hard to keep their gardens properly watered and their lawns from turning brown and dry.

On top of gardens, fall foliage may also be affected. Oftentimes, the drier the summers, the less amount of vibrant yellow, red and orange leaves on trees in the fall.

Because of the drought, trees are more likely to not be as healthy and less able to grow leaves—if any at all. This means we could see those bright fall colors a bit more faded or an early loss of leaves altogether.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.