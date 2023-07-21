x
Did you see the sky this morning? | If you missed it, here's a gallery

Here's a gallery of photos of different parts of the sky taken before this morning's storm.

ARKANSAS, USA — Photos of this morning's sky poured into our newsroom this morning right before storms hit the area. If you missed the sky view, here's a gallery for you to see!

What side of the sky did you see?

Tim Phouthavong
"Edge of the Storm" in West Fork

You can submit your own photos via email, Facebook, or our 5NEWS Near Me App! Here's a video on how to do that. 

