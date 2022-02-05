County emergency managers prepare for severe weather threat

Northwest Arkansas and River Valley emergency managers are asking people to stay weather aware and to prepare for possible tornadoes, strong winds, and flooding.

ARKANSAS, USA — Emergency managers from across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are asking residents to stay weather aware and prepare for the possibility of tornadoes, strong winds, and flooding.

“When it comes to severe, massive rain like that, we expect localized flooding,” Benton County Emergency Management Director Michael Waddle.

County emergency managers across our region are creating a game plan for emergency responders and say they will continue to monitor conditions overnight.

“In Fort Smith in the room Valley area we have a lot of damage done by trees and limbs and that will also cause some power outages,” said Deputy Director of Sebastian County Emergency Management, Travis Cooper.

They ask that you help by securing any outdoor furniture and making sure you have a way to be notified if storms hit your area because not every city has outdoor sirens. Lastly, they ask that ask the storm shelters be ready.

“Most people tend to get fixated on the amount of water on the road. However, a lot of the time the road service could be compromised with debris that you’re not seeing which can cause a vehicle to get stuck be in the middle of rising flood waters," Cooper said.

They also give some tips on what to do if you’re on the road when storms hit.

“We rather that you have a plan in place ahead of time and get to your destination,” said Cooper. “And underneath an overpass is not your destination. I know it can be a safe place sometimes but whenever there’s multiple cars in traffic and other vehicles behind you, we have to keep the flow traffic going because they’re trying to get to their safe place.”

