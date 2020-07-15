Comet NEOWISE: how to see it in Arkansas

Previously viewable before sunrise, you'll be able to see Comet NEOWISE just after sunset until July 23rd. We have tips on how to see in from Arkansas.

You have most likely seen several pictures of the comet NEOWISE across the North American sky, but most of them have been just before dawn, early in the morning. As the comet continues to move towards Earth, it's becoming increasing viewable just past sunset.

HOW TO SEE THE COMET IN ARKANSAS

-Looks towards the NW

-Best timing: just after sunset (dusk)

According to NASA, the comet should become easier to see as July progresses. The comet is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on July 22, 2020 (only 64 millions miles away).

Notice how every night, the comet should be a little higher in the sky, making it a bit easier to see, especially with the terrain of the Ozarks and the Ouachitas.

MORE TIPS

-Clouds and haze will play a factor in visibility. Clearer skies of course will make it easier to see. We are expecting a few high clouds over the next few days in the evening but there should still be plenty of opportunities to see the comet.

-Binoculars or a telescope will help you see it more clearly.

-Find an open field or elevated balcony to get a clear shot towards the northwest.

If you get any cool pictures of the comet, feel free to send them in and we'd love to share them on our over-the-air and digital platforms.

Just text: (479)-785-5055