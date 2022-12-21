List of closings due to winter freeze in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Luckily, most of the harsh winter weather stayed away until most schools in Arkansas were already out for holiday break. However, the severe conditions could impact driving conditions, including roads and bridges, which could lead to many instances of municipal buildings such as libraries and courthouses closing.
A strong cold front will move into Northwest Arkansas around 6 a.m. on Thursday and will clear the River Valley by 11 a.m. On Thursday morning, snow will be coming in pretty quickly and wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph, which is expected to create blizzard-like conditions mainly across Northwest Arkansas.
Wind chills will be dangerous Thursday evening through Friday morning with "feels like" temperatures reaching as low as -30 degrees.
5NEWS will work to compile a list of closings below
Northwest Arkansas
- Bella Vista Library and Bella Vista District Court: Closed Thursday
- Benton County facilities and Circuit Courts: Closed Thursday
- Crystal Bridges & The Momentary: Closed Thursday
- Fayetteville Federal Courthouse: Closed Thursday
- Fayetteville Veterans Health Clinic: Closed Thursday
- Northwest Technical Institute: Closed Thursday
- Ozark Transit: Closed Thursday
- Razorback Transit: Closed Thursday
- University of Arkansas: Closed Thursday
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences: Closed Thursday
- Washington County courthouse and buildings: Closed Thursday
River Valley
- Booneville Courthouse: Closed Thursday
- Fort Smith Federal Courthouse: Closed Thursday
- Fort Smith Veteran Health Clinic: Closed Thursday
- Logan County Courthouse: Closed Thursday
- Ozark Veterans Health Clinic: Closed Thursday
- Paris Courthouse: Closed Thursday
- Sebastian County Circuit Courthouse: Closed Thursday
