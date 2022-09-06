x
Chief Meteorologist Matt Standridge story links

Looking for more info about the stories I've shared on social media? Here you go!

More Videos

JOHNSON, Arkansas — Hey there and welcome to my page for story links! If you're here, you're probably looking for something specific. Every video I share has a date in the upper left corner. Some of those that are weather-related have corresponding articles organized by date below.

Who am I? Matt Standridge

Email me @ mstandridge@tegna.com 

Watch 5NEWS 24/7 live stream

Click here to view the up-to-date weather forecast for our area.

Sept. 2022

What will the weather be like in September?

September | How much daylight are we about to lose?

Chief Meteorologist Matt Standridge gets drenched outside of Razorback Stadium

Meteorologist gets some help doing the weather at The Arc for the River Valley

Aug. 2022

What's it like inside the Wienermobile? | 5NEWS got to take a ride in the iconic whip

Where To Look | Perseid Meteor Shower 2022

July 2022

No bull: Chief Meteorologist Matt Standridge's forecast interrupted by cow

June 2022

Arkansas River Valley is the wettest location in the U.S. this week so far

March 2022

What to do during a tornado | Alerting Arkansas

Why are homes built without basements in the south | Alerting Arkansas

Feb. 2022

5NEWS Chief Meteorologist Matt Standridge helps stranded Arkansas driver

Jan. 2022

Local TV meteorologist plays Wordle on-air

Dec. 2021

Top 3 weather stories of 2021 | Arkansas

What will this winter be like in Arkansas? | 2021-2022 Full Arctic Arkansas

Arctic Arkansas | Part 5 -- Forecasting wet snow vs dry snow

Arctic Arkansas | Part 3 -- Understanding Winter Alerts

Arctic Arkansas | Part 2 -- Winter Weather Folklore 2021-2022

Arctic Arkansas | Part 1 -- Winter Weather Outlook 2021-2022

Aug. 2021

5NEWS names new Chief Meteorologist: Matt Standridge returns home to Arkansas!

