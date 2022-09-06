Arkansas will be more humid than Florida this weekend

Get ready for the highest heat index of the year so far this weekend across Arkansas and Oklahoma, thanks to all the rainfall this week.

ARKANSAS, USA — Get ready for an extremely humid weekend with sky-high heat index values across the Natural State.

Arkansas (and extreme eastern Oklahoma) has been soaked this week. Some rainfall totals have topped eight inches, especially within 30 miles of Fort Smith. Rivers are high and backyards are soaked. We have one more round of heavy rain coming in for Friday morning. Another 1-3 inches of rainfall is expected.

This time of year we tend to get very humid. However, this weekend may be one of the most humid weekends of the summer because of the record rainfall western Arkansas has picked up. Add a south wind and heat index values are likely to reach up to 110 degrees.

HUMIDITY SOARING THIS WEEKEND

Southerly winds will increase this weekend, helping dew points reach the tropical category. Dew points in Florida will be in the low 70s. We are expected dew points in Arkansas to be in the mid-70s. Heat index values will likely be higher in the Natural State than in the Sunshine state, too.

HOW IS HEAT INDEX CALCULATED? (Feel Like Temperature)

The heat index measures how warm the air feels. More humid air makes it harder for the human body to cool off because it's harder to evaporate our sweat.

SATURDAY HEAT INDEX FORECAST

Highs should mainly stay in the 80s on Saturday, June 11. Heat index values will range from near 100 farther south to just 80s/90s in NWA. You will feel the humidity on Saturday but it will be much worse by Sunday as stronger southerly winds blow.

SUNDAY HEAT INDEX FORECAST

It will feel like it's over 100 degrees for the majority of Arkansas. The humidity will be oppressive.

Stay hydrated this weekend and try to avoid excessive hours in the sun. Cold, wet towels can bring relief as the water tries to evaporate off your skin.