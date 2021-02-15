Arkansas Division of Emergency Management - conserve natural gas during winter storm

ADEM says utility companies are requesting customers in Arkansas reserve the amount of natural gas they are using to heat their homes during this unprecedented storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) is calling on all Arkansans to conserve the amount of natural gas they are using during the current winter storm to avoid widespread disruptions.

In a release sent out Monday (Feb. 15) morning, ADEM says utility companies are requesting customers in Arkansas reserve the amount of natural gas they are using to heat their homes during this unprecedented weather.

ADEM says consumption of natural gas can be reduced by lowering thermostats at night. Thermostat settings are recommended to be set between 60-65 degrees during the day when at home and lowered by an additional 5-10 degrees when away from home.

Consumers can also conserve their use of natural gas by lowering the temperature of hot water heaters and limiting the consumption of hot water.

During daylight hours, customers are encouraged to open blinds and shades to take advantage of the sun's natural heat.

Arkansans can also reduce their energy consumption within their homes by reducing the number of rooms they use during the winter storm and closing doors to rooms that are not being used.

Wear a few extra layers of clothing, and have blankets, water and other preparedness items readily available in the rooms where household members will send time.

“Utilities are asking their customers for help in conserving the available natural gas supply during this winter weather event,” said Arkansas Division of Emergency Management Director A.J. Gary. “Natural gas continues to be a reliable source of energy for Arkansans, however these are unusual circumstances and the call for conservation this week is one that will help the utilities while they work to keep wellheads functioning.”