Arkansas's forestry division employees to help battle fires in California, Oregon

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A group of five employees with the forestry division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture are preparing to go to Oregon to help fires that have spread across the state.

An official said that two employees are also working on fires in California.

There are roughly 29 major wildfires burning all the way from the Oregon border to near the Mexico border.

At least 35 people have died as the fires continue to rage through the Pacific Northwest and California.