100 million holiday travelers impacted by freezing weather

Winter storms are set to delay the over 100 million estimated holiday travelers on the roads and in the sky.

ARKANSAS, USA — ’Tis the season to travel, this winter weather comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“It’s been kind of hectic…you know I came in and thought I was trying to beat the snow, but it came down on me quick,” said Mike a truck driver.

It’s creating some issues for people who are on the roads.

“I'm working right now, I'm a truck driver…I just made a couple of deliveries. so right now, it’s time to fix me something to eat,” Mike said.

According to Triple AAA, nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations.

“Thursday night we will see areas of patchy ice….there will be black ice around so people need to be very careful of that,” said Parker with ARDOT

Mike drove in from Jackson, Mississippi this morning and decided not to drive back tonight due to potential black ice.

“After I saw the weather conditions I was like no it’s time for me to sit down for the rest of the night. I'm not moving anymore,” said a truck driver.

As for air travel… XNA tells us there have been a small number of flight delays and cancellations.

"We're expecting around 2500 travelers flying out... Then on Friday, it dips off by a couple of hundred passengers... it's not quite to 2500, it's more around 2200 hundred flying out,” Alex English with XNA public relations explained.

Triple AAA says air travel has increased by 14% over the last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans flying this holiday season. XNA says its runway is cleared and open but that may not be the case for all airports.

"Once we kind of figured that there was going to be inclement weather. we have monitors on the runways that are making sure ice is being cleared properly. we use both chemical and granulated chemicals that break down any of that snow or ice that builds up on the runway," said English.

Airport officials recommend that you arrive at least 2 hours before your flight.

