Walmart launching new retail stores at Getaway vacation sites this fall

The retail partnership between the two companies is aimed at making nature escapes easier and more accessible for guests.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The partnership designates Walmart as Getaway's first official retail partner and will introduce guests to innovative offerings at various Getaway Outposts.

According to a news release by Walmart, 'The General Store' is a mini-retail experience found at select Getaway locations that will include seasonal products sourced from Walmart. Curated by Getaway, the mini stores will include items such as hiking gear, leisure equipment, cameras, outdoor cooking utensils, blankets, and more.

The purpose of having these items available is to save guests from having to travel off-site in the event that they forgot an essential or leisure item in preparation for their trip. At the time of check-in for the next six months, guests will also receive Welcome Kits, which will include ingredients to make s’mores, a popular camping treat.

Both companies expressed that in an effort to support their local communities, the retail stores will also feature quality goods from small businesses.

“At Getaway, our mission is to help people disconnect and spend time in nature,” said Carlos Becil, chief experience officer at Getaway in a statement released by Walmart. “In partnering with Walmart, we are able to amplify our efforts to a larger audience and provide our guests with more free time, helping them prepare for their stays and enjoy the comforts of nature once they arrive.”

The first 'General Store' will open this August in Wimberley, Texas with more stores will open later throughout the year in Connecticut, California, New York, and Missouri. Items on sale will also be available on Walmart.com via a Getaway shopping page for guests to shop in advance of their visit.

“Walmart’s partnership with Getaway furthers our mission to help people live better no matter where they are,” said Casey Schlaybaugh, vice president and brand marketer for Walmart U.S. “We are going beyond just saving people money by enabling guests to maximize Getaway’s experience and empowering them to spend more quality time with those who matter most.”

To read more about the companies' new partnership, click here.

