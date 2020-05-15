Travel consultants say many people are rescheduling canceled vacation plans

Families are re-booking trips for the fall and into next year, but some are still hesitant to travel.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Many vacation plans had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but with the U.S. economy slowly starting to reopen are people beginning to travel again?

According to John Hendrick, a travel consultant with Deramus Travel in Fort Smith, even with restrictions being lifted people are hesitant to make vacation plans.

“Right now people aren’t scheduling any travel for this summer but they are for later this year and even into next year," Hendrick said.

If you were one of the millions of people who had to cancel plans depending on where you booked, companies are offering reasons to reschedule.

“The cruise lines are offering incentives to rebook to the point of their giving you credit for everything you paid plus some extra incentives to rebook, people are taking advantage of that," Hendrick said.

Consultants say airlines are waiving certain fees and in some cases, it may be possible to get a refund for your trip.

At Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) travelers are now required to wear a mask inside the terminal and many airlines require the same. Children under the age of 10 are exempt from the requirement.

Employees at XNA are also required to wear a mask.

A sneeze guard is in place to stop the spread of germs and sanitation stations can be found throughout the terminal.

"It’s up to personal preference. It’s also how comfortable you are. I will say we feel very confidant that the airport is doing everything we can to keep our terminal spotless and we feel confidant in our airlines as well," said Alex English with XNA.

Even with things changing every day, consultants believe it’s okay to plan ahead.

“I think it’s fairly safe to make travel plans for fall and certainly into next year. If this goes on into next year, we’re all in trouble," Hendrick said.

XNA has also suspended devices like valet parking, and shuttle services to avoid large gatherings.