The guest pass system is officially up and running at XNA

The passes allow visitors to enjoy XNA's restaurants and shops, which will soon include another new addition to the airport— a robotic barista.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — After months of anticipation, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport’s (XNA) new “guest pass” system is officially up and running.

It’s a program that allows even non-flying guests to enjoy XNA’s restaurants and shops while meeting travelers right at their gates in the secure area.

“When we announced it, a lot of people were extremely excited. I mean, it's not every day that you get to say goodbye to your family members while seeing them get on the plane to say goodbye,” said Olivia Moore, spokesperson for XNA.

The guest pass kiosk is next to the baggage claim in the airport lobby. To print off a pass, guests will answer a few questions and scan their photo IDs. The kiosk then prints off the pass, and the visitor can go through airport security.

“You get access to everything that an individual with a boarding pass would get access to, but you don't board the plane,” Moore said. “You can go check out our vendor options, you can watch planes fly, you can try out our new coffee robot, which should be operational here in a couple of weeks.”

That robot, called “Bionics by Onyx”, has also been in the works for months. It’s an automated barista that will work quickly to serve specialty drinks using Onyx coffee 24/7.

“What XNA is really trying to do is add a local flair. For some people who step off the plane and who have never been to Arkansas before, [they] see that Northwest Arkansas style, like Onyx,” Moore said. "Individuals can get coffee through a kiosk, just through a touchscreen, and they can get their coffee in 30 seconds.”

Moore says “Bionics by Onyx” is almost entirely installed, and is expected to be operating in the next few weeks.

