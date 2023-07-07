Post COVID travel and staff shortages are delaying passport applications

The state department now says it will take 10 to 13 weeks for a passport to arrive after the paperwork is filed.

ARKANSAS, USA — People who have recently applied for a passport to travel out of the country will have to be prepared for a longer processing time.

The U.S. Department of State gets around 500,000 applications a week and they say they’re suffering staffing issues from the pandemic.

“A lot of the companies, including I think our government, have laid folks off during COVID. And so when COVID was over, and travel started again, all of those people were not there. So the phones aren't being answered, and there aren't people to process things” said Susan Tucker, owner of Universal Travel in Fort Smith.

The wait time for a passport has increased greatly.

“There's been such a demand for passports that even an expedited passport is taking like, seven to nine weeks or nine to 13 weeks plus mailing time, which can be two weeks on either end. So it's not really expedited,” said Tucker.

Tucker said since people weren’t traveling during the pandemic, people now have expired passports.

“You will get calls from people who want to go in two months, and their passport expired, and they didn't renew it, because they didn't think about it until they looked at it again,” said Tucker.

The Benton County Circuit Clerk’s office accepts passport applications and they have stayed busy.

“We really want to welcome people to come into the circuit clerk's office, anybody can come into the office here in downtown Bentonville and get your passport done,” said Melody Kwok, Communications director for Benton County. “It's the same fees that you normally would see at the post office, just over here, there might be a little bit better wait times if you're trying to get an appointment.”

However, processing times once the application leaves Benton County are still 10 to 13 weeks.

Benton County offers passport days twice a year.

“On the Saturday events, you can come in with no appointment, all your paperwork, and get that done. And it's a great opportunity for families that you don't check off work and you don't need to make an appointment,” said Kwok. “We've had over 100 passports processed every time.”

The next passport day is Sep. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Because it is a no-appointment deal, we do tend to see a little bit of a line at the beginning. So if you want to get in quickly, we do suggest people get here before 10 to make sure that you get processed quickly,” said Kwok.

