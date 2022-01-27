One day only: Breeze Airways offers $35 one-way fares from XNA

The one-day sale on Thursday, Jan. 27, offers nonstop flights to New Orleans, San Antonio and Tampa for $35.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Breeze Airways is offering travelers a one-day-only sale for $35 tickets out of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA).

The one-day sale on Thursday, Jan. 27, offers nonstop flights to New Orleans, San Antonio and Tampa for $35.

The trip must occur between Jan. 31 and March 16.

The promotion at XNA is part of a nationwide one-day sale launched by Breeze Airways.

The airline began offering flights out of Northwest Arkansas in June 2021.

Starting May 6, 2022, Breeze Airways will also offer Airbus A220 flights with first-class seating to XNA passengers. Flights in first-class seating will be offered every Monday, Friday and Saturday through mid-September.

An introductory fare for $99 to fly first class will run through Jan. 25, 2022.

