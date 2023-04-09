XNA reports record travel numbers over Labor Day weekend

XNA had a record-breaking summer of passengers and expected these numbers to remain the same for the holiday weekend.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The TSA is expected to screen more than 14 million passengers this Labor Day weekend, making it the biggest and busiest summer travel period the agency has ever recorded.

Even with these large numbers, things seemed to have run smoothly at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) with minimal delays on Monday.

More than 227 million passengers have been screened since Memorial Day, and AAA says more Americans are heading abroad for the holiday, with international bookings up 44%.

XNA says they’re seeing a demand for leisure travel and Northwest Arkansas travelers are booking flights with low-cost carriers.

“There’s still a post-pandemic pent-up demand for travel. At XNA, we are consistently exceeding pre-pandemic travel numbers. We imagine that our enplanement numbers will echo the national projection of a busy Labor Day weekend” said Olivia Moore, public affairs manager for XNA.

People also hit the highways for a holiday weekend. Travelers were expected to see an average price of $3.82 per gallon

''In spite of the pain at the pump, drivers are going to be taking a trip ... Probably 80% of everyone that will travel for this holiday will drive to their destination” said Robert Sinclair from AAA.

