American Airlines to offer route from Little Rock to New York City

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Starting this fall, passengers at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport may fly nonstop to New York City.

American Airlines will offer daily service from Clinton National to LaGuardia Airport beginning November 3.

The just more than three-hour flight will feature an early morning departure with nightly return service to Little Rock.

The year-round service will be flown on an Embraer 175 aircraft, featuring a two-class configuration with 12 first class seats and 64 main cabin seats.