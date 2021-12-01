Agreement would allow Allegiant to provide nonstop flights to Mexico; XNA wants to offer them

HIGHFILL, Ark. — An agreement between two carriers would allow low-cost carrier Allegiant to offer nonstop flights to tourist destinations in Mexico as early as 2023, but it’s uncertain whether the flights would come to Northwest Arkansas.

According to a Wednesday (Dec. 1) news release, the agreement between Allegiant and Viva Aerobus would expand options for nonstop leisure travel between the United States and Mexico and lower fares for travel between the countries. The companies have submitted a joint application to the U.S. Department of Transportation seeking approval of and antitrust immunity for the agreement. Also, Allegiant will make a $50 million equity investment in Viva Aerobus, and Allegiant Chairman and CEO Maurice Gallagher Jr. is expected to join the Viva Aerobus board of directors. The agreement also must receive clearance by the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission.