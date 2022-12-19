Winterizing your car before frigid temps hit Arkansas

Winter is right around the corner, and experts say to make sure your car battery and tires are in good shape before those freezing temperatures arrive.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter is right around the corner, and with frigid temperatures come car problems.

Experts have suggested getting ahead of single-digit temperatures and winterizing your car ahead of time so it's in good shape.

"Everything affects a car when it's this cold," said Dee Coleman, owner of Coleman and Son Automotive.

Coleman has already had people taking their cars to get maintenance before the extreme cold hits.

"We don't ever know what you might run into on the road," he said. "We're gonna need to get that radiator, check the antifreeze levels, check the old tires."

AAA recommends using a quarter to check your tire tread at home.

All you'll need to do is place the quarter upside down inside the tread grooves on your tire, and if you can see the top of George Washington's head, that's your sign to replace it.

Coleman also said to pay attention to tire pressure.

"All cars have your tire pressures on the door on the driver's door. If you want to open that door. Look inside, it'll tell you exactly how much pressure that car needs," he explained.

If your car is taking a little longer to start, or it's been about 3 or 4 years since you replaced your battery, he said it might be time for a new one.

"You want to go ahead and get that replaced before it leaves you out in the cold," he said.

Nick Chabarria with AAA said most of the calls they get in the winter involve dead batteries.

He recommends keeping a bag of essentials in your car in case you're stuck for a long period of time.

"Certainly, some warm clothes, hats, gloves, keep those in your vehicle. Jumper cables. Again, we talked about batteries. Those can come in handy if your battery does die, and there's someone that can assist you with jumping your vehicle to start," Chabarria said.

If there's any ice or snow, he said it may be good to upgrade windshield wipers before it arrives.

"Some windshield wipers, depending on the quality lead be replaced every six months," he added.

He also said that keeping your gas tank full is always a good idea.