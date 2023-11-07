What's the deal with electric scooters in Fayetteville?

Dane Eifling, Mobility Coordinator for the City of Fayetteville said these scooters are much safer than the first ones that were introduced in 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Electric, rentable scooter businesses are booming in many places across Arkansas, and it's not hard to see the appeal: the little devices offer an alternative to public transportation, and are in many cases cheaper than requesting cabs or using popular taxi apps like Uber or Lyft.

Though the scooters, owned by one-word businesses such as Bird, Lime, or Spin, can operate as a convenient mode of transportation for those in need, many residents have shared their concerns about the safety and regulations associated with riding motorized vehicles on sidewalks and the street.

A July 2019 bill made it so that Arkansas cities cannot ban electric scooter companies from operating on public property, no matter what.

The scooters must have a maximum possible speed of 20 miles per hour (with a general speed limit of 15 miles per hour)

The scooters must weigh no more than 100 pounds

Drivers must be above 16 years old

The bill also gives local governments the ability to "establish reasonable standards" in regard to the operation of the scooters within their jurisdiction.

Spin E-scooters —one of the brands that are fully operational in the city of Fayetteville— has recently rolled out new scooter models with more safety features.

Dane Eifling, Mobility Coordinator for the City of Fayetteville said these scooters are much safer than the first ones that were introduced in 2019.

“They didn't have very good braking systems. Some of them didn't even have pneumatic tires, they just had solid plastic tires on them that would crash if you hit a small bump in the road,” said Eifling.

New additions to the scooters include larger wheels, a wider riding platform that is shorter to prevent double and tandem riding, and a docking spot for phones.

"It will keep your phone secure so you're not looking at your phone trying for directions or things like that. And it has a wireless charger built into it, which is really nice" said Eifling.

Eifling said the sit-down scooters are popular for people who are skeptical.

“People say they feel a lot safer because it's lower to the ground. It's got a much bigger wheelbase, and you've got more points of contact with yourself and the vehicle," said Eifling.

E-scooters are not allowed on the sidewalks.

“You should ride an E scooter pretty much anywhere that you should ride a bicycle. And so that's on the street and bike lanes on a bike trail. City ordinance does restrict riding on sidewalks” said Eifling.

Eifling said they have had a few safety concerns but for the most part, they've had a good track record.

"We have not been able to get definitive data on that because I think some of them are underreported. Some people don't necessarily file a police report if they do get hurt" said Eifling.

In 2023 Fayetteville has already seen $47,000 in e-scooter permit revenue and is estimated to reach at least $60,000 in the near future.

On June 6th the Fayetteville City Council voted to use $15,000 of that revenue to be used for the trails and mobility program

These funds go to improving the trail system and scooter and bike parking as well as promotional materials.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device