Crews investigate pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian accident Monday night in the area of 3400 E. Huntsville Road.

According to FPD, the conditions of both parties involved is unknown at this time, and portions of the road will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time as officers investigate.

Police are rerouting traffic through Dead Horse Mountain to Goff Farm Road and are asking the public to drive slow through these neighborhoods.