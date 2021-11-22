Crews investigate after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Fayetteville

The pedestrian was a 55-year-old woman and was "seriously hurt." The woman's identity has not been released at this time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian accident Monday, Nov. 23, night in the area of 3400 E. Huntsville Road.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with FPD, the pedestrian was a 55-year-old woman and was "seriously hurt." The woman's identity has not been released at this time.

Murphy says the 23-year-old driver couldn't see the woman on the dark stretch of road. The driver was not injured during the accident.

Police say it's not clear whether or not charges will be filed.