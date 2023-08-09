x
Highway 59 road closure announced by Van Buren

The closure is expected to start Sunday, August 13 and will last until mid-September.
Credit: City of Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The city of Van Buren announced closures for Hwy 59 starting August 13 until early September, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m on social media road.

According to the post, Highway 59 will be closed from Mt. Vista Boulevard south to Main Street and then to Broadway Street. The city included a picture in the post outlining a detour that will be used for the “approximately three weeks” the project will be underway.

Road closure and detour map for the upcoming Arkansas Department of Transportation project on Hwy. 59/Fayetteville Road. This project will start next week from 7:00pm to 6:00am, for approximately three weeks.

Posted by City of Van Buren - City Hall on Wednesday, August 9, 2023
