Highway 59 road closure announced by Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The city of Van Buren announced closures for Hwy 59 starting August 13 until early September, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m on social media road.
According to the post, Highway 59 will be closed from Mt. Vista Boulevard south to Main Street and then to Broadway Street. The city included a picture in the post outlining a detour that will be used for the “approximately three weeks” the project will be underway.
