Three children killed in crash on US Highway 259 in LeFlore County

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to authorities in Oklahoma, three children were killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 259 in LeFlore County.

The report says that one vehicle was involved, a 2017 Volvo truck, driven by a 37-year-old man. Also in the truck was a 31-year-old woman and three children, aged 6, 8 and 9 years old.

The crash happened near the city of Muse.

The three children were pronounced dead at the scene. Both adults were transported to a hospital in Arkansas and were admitted in stable condition.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

