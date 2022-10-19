Three children killed in crash on US Highway 259 in LeFlore County

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to authorities in Oklahoma, three children were killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 259 in LeFlore County.
The report says that one vehicle was involved, a 2017 Volvo truck, driven by a 37-year-old man. Also in the truck was a 31-year-old woman and three children, aged 6, 8 and 9 years old.
The crash happened near the city of Muse.
The three children were pronounced dead at the scene. Both adults were transported to a hospital in Arkansas and were admitted in stable condition.
