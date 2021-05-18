Tennessee Department of Transportation chooses contractor for I-40 bridge repair

While the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge remains closed, traffic continues to use the I-55 corridor.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Tuesday (May 18), the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced Kiewit Corporation as its selection to perform the repairs to the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

Nebraska-based Kiewit Corporation will begin discussing the first two phases of the repair process this week.

“We have requested that the Tennessee DOT perform a drone review of the I-55 Bridge over the Mississippi River to bring confidence to the public that the previous inspection was performed correctly and that it is currently in good condition,” ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor said in today’s press conference.

TDOT officials stated that the drone review will occur tomorrow or Wednesday, at the latest.