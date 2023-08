The crash took place on Highway 71 and the "south end" of Old Jenny Lind Loop, police say.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A life flight helicopter landed on the scene of a crash involving injuries in Fort Smith, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

SCSO says the crash took place on Highway 71 and the "south end" of Old Jenny Lind Loop.

A helicopter landed on the highway impacting traffic but the scene was cleared by 1 p.m.

No further details were provided. Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more.