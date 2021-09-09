x
Local law agencies warn public of intent to enforce 'left lane for passing' law in Arkansas

The Sebastian Co. Sheriff's Office shared a photo, writing, "These signs are popping up in Sebastian County to remind you of the new state law."

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas law was amended in 2021 to prohibit drivers from using the left lane of a multi-lane highway except when passing other traffic.

Local and state police are warning the public of their plans to enforce the amended law.

On Friday (Sept. 10), the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) shared a photo of a road sign that reads, "STATE LAW: LEFT LANE FOR PASSING ONLY."

The SCSO said, "These signs are popping up in Sebastian County to remind you of the new state law."

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) recently acquired twenty-five new incognito highway vehicles to combat aggressive driving.

ASP troopers assigned to these low-profile patrols will be watching for drivers who violate the use of left-lane traffic law.

Troopers have been issuing warnings to violators, giving them a chance to adjust to the change, but ASP says troopers will begin to strictly enforce the new law and issue citations to violators in the coming days.

Credit: Sebastian County Sheriff's Office

