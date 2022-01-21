Traffic on I-30 blocked after school bus crashes near Little Rock

ARDOT responded to a 'major accident' on I-30 Friday that left a school bus on its side, bringing traffic to a standstill.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation responded to a 'major accident' on Interstate 30 at 65th Street, involving a school bus that was left on its side as a result of the crash.

According to reports, first responders arrived to the scene shortly after the crash.

The accident reportedly involved 2 school buses and 1 other vehicle and resulted in one person being transported to a hospital with severe injuries.

Arkansas State Police are now leading the investigation and said that the crash happened as one school bus was towing another.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and according to reports no other people were involved in the accident aside from the driver of the towing bus.

Traffic along the east side of I-30 was started moving, but the west side of the interstate remains slowed.

Authorities are unsure if the buses were 'active' school buses and believe that they might be transport buses.

We are working on finding out which school district the bus belonged to.

⚠️Heavy backup on I-30 westbound caused by school bus accident. There were no children on board the bus. ⚠️



Some eastbound lanes closed as well. Avoid area altogether if possible. pic.twitter.com/9PKAeulLeB — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) January 21, 2022