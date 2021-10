UPDATE: The school bus has been moved and the scene is now cleared.

ROGERS, Ark. — According to IDrive Arkansas, there was been a school bus accident on I-49 in Benton County on Friday, Oct. 29.

The scene is now cleared and the students were taken to a safe location.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), there does not appear to be any injuries and they are unloading kids from the bus.

Arkansas State Police were on scene and there is no word yet on what may have caused the accident.