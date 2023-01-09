Construction causes traffic pattern changes on Pinnacle Hills Parkway

Construction on the parkway will cause traffic pattern changes.

ROGERS, Ark — The City of Rogers has announced a project to make traffic pattern changes to improve flow around Pinnacle Hills Parkway beginning Sept. 6, while there is construction nearby.

The construction of two roundabouts, one at the intersection of Pinnacle Hills Parkway and JB Hunt Drive and the other at the intersection of Pinnacle Hills Parkway and Champions Drive, are causing the traffic changes, according to the City.

The project is expected to be implemented through November.

More information on the construction project can be found on the City's website.

