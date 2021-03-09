Rock blasting to cause some lane closures on I-49 and Hwy 71 interchange

Rock blasting will take place from Wednesday, Sept. 8, to Friday, Sept. 24 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to continue construction on the Bella Vista Bypass.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Drivers should expect some lane closures as construction continues to complete the Bella Vista Bypass.

Crews will be rock blasting to build the new Highway 549 (Bella Vista Bypass) interchange with Highway 71 and Interstate 49 from Wednesday, Sept. 8, to Friday, Sept. 24 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Traffic will be stopped for up to 15 minutes at a time during the rock blasting as a safety precaution in the area of the interchange on I-49, Hwy. 71, Hwy. 549 and Walton Blvd.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the work zones.

This project (Job CA0903) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes the construction of about 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on Hwy. 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with Hwy. 71 in Bentonville.