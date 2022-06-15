Road closures taking place Fayetteville this weekend for several events

The Downtown Fayetteville area will have several road closures this weekend for NWA Pride events, Juneteenth events and Roots on the Avenue concerts.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville announced there will be several road closures in the downtown area in response to the Pride, Juneteenth and Roots festival events planned for this weekend.

Friday, June 17

From 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. East Ave. between Mountain St. and Town Center Parking Deck Entrance will be closed.

Saturday, June 18

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dickson Street Entertainment District Area will have the following closures:

~Dickson St. from Highland Ave to West Ave for 1.5 hours.

~Dickson St. between Gregg and Shipley from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

~Dickson St. from Highland Ave to Arkansas Ave from 4:30 p.m.to 8 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. West Ave. between Spring St. and the Train Bank will be closed.

From 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Lane #1 of S. School Ave. from Drake Field terminal parking lot to Ernest Lancaster Dr. will be closed.

From 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., East Ave. between Mountain St. and the Town Center parking deck entrance will be closed.

Sunday, June 19

From 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., East Ave. between Mountain St. and the Town Center Parking Deck Entrance will be closed.

