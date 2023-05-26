Police: No injuries reported after train derailment in Fort Smith

FSPD says that North 27th Street is currently impassable following the derailment.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), police responded to a train derailment between Kelly Highway and North 6th Street.

No injuries are reported at this time and no other vehicles were involved according to authorities.

FSPD says that North 27th Street is impassable at the moment, and recommends residents find an alternative route through the area.

