Vehicle crash on I-49 in Washington Co. leaves one man dead

The crash took place near the Wedington Drive Exit in Fayetteville on Friday evening.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, Dec. 17, police received reports of a body on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville near the Weddington Drive exit.

Sgt. Tony Murphy said the Fayetteville Police Department assisted in the investigation.

"We are assisting ASP with a fatality accident involving pedestrian vs vehicle," said Sgt. Murphy on Friday.

According to the fatal crash report that was released Saturday, Dec. 18, a Ford Taurus and an Acura were traveling southbound on the right lane of I-49 on Friday evening.

The Ford struck Louis Garland, 34, of Fayetteville with the passenger's front side causing the Acura to also hit him with the front passenger side of the vehicle.