Vehicle crash on I-49 in Washington Co. leaves one man dead

The crash took place near the Wedington Drive Exit in Fayetteville on Friday evening.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, Dec. 17, police received reports of a body on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville near the Weddington Drive exit. 

Sgt. Tony Murphy said the Fayetteville Police Department assisted in the investigation. 

"We are assisting ASP with a fatality accident involving pedestrian vs vehicle," said Sgt. Murphy on Friday.

According to the fatal crash report that was released Saturday, Dec. 18, a Ford Taurus and an Acura were traveling southbound on the right lane of I-49 on Friday evening.

The Ford struck Louis Garland, 34, of Fayetteville with the passenger's front side causing the Acura to also hit him with the front passenger side of the vehicle. 

Garland did not survive and his body is being held at the Washington County Coroner's Office.

