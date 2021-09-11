x
Police: 13-year-old hit by vehicle in Fort Smith

Fort Smith police are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle near Tilles Park Tuesday evening.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are investigating after a 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Tuesday, Nov. 9, evening.

According to police, the child was hit by the vehicle around 5 p.m. near Tilles Park.

The child was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are closing a portion of Grand Avenue until further notice. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes when traveling through this area.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

