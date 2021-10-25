Parts of College Ave. in Fayetteville to shut down during construction

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 26, MLK Jr. Blvd to Rock St. will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to road work.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road work upgrades will require closure to a stretch of S. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

The road work will start Tuesday, Oct. 26. and is estimated to be complete by Friday, Oct. 29.

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Rock St. will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

During this time, crews will be asphalt milling and paving between Rock St. and MLK Jr. Blvd.

Residents are asked to not park on the street during this time as it can interfere with construction work.

Rain may interfere, delay or extend the work time.