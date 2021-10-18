Outside southbound lane of Razorback Road to become right turn only onto MLK Jr. Blvd.

All drivers in the outside southbound lane of Razorback Road at the intersection of MLK Jr. Blvd. will have to turn right and head west.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers will soon notice a change at the intersection of Razorback Road and MLK Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville.

According to the City of Fayetteville, southbound traffic in the outside lane on Razorback Road at the intersection will be changed into a right-only turning lane. This means all drivers in that lane will have to turn right and head west on MLK Jr. Blvd.

The process to change the flow of traffic will happen on Thursday, Oct. 21, and include the installation of a new turning signal and new road markings.

According to Public Works Director Chris Brown, the change is being made to improve the capacity of southbound traffic turning right at the intersection, which is one of the busiest in the city.

The road is particularly busy during events at the University of Arkansas campus.

