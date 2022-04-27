Police: Driver charged with negligent homicide after deadly crash in Fort Smith

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 271 and Mabel Ave.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police say one person is facing negligent homicide charges after a deadly crash in Fort Smith Wednesday, April 27, morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 271 and Mabel Ave.

According to Lt. Steven Clark with the Fort Smith Police Department, a truck was traveling southbound when it crashed into another oncoming vehicle. The driver in the other vehicle died from their injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Aric Mitchell with the FSPD identified the driver of the truck as 39-year-old Alejandro Carrillo.

The deceased victim has been identified as Willie Kizer and the injured victim as Andrew Arney.

Carrillo's court date is set for May 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. He is being charged with manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and second-degree battery.

PRESS RELEASE FSPD, ABC, and ASP Join Forces Against Impaired Driving Fort Smith, AR - On Wednesday, April 27, Mr.... Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Friday, April 29, 2022

