BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Construction is leading to a road closure in Bentonville this week.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, Northwest "A" Street will be closed between NW 2nd Street and NW 3rd Street.

The road is set to reopen by 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 34.

City officials say the closure is due to building construction.