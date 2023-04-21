Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission updates transportation plans

With nearly a million people estimated to be living in NWA around 2045, the commission is looking ahead to improve transportation.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission is updating two transportation plans to accommodate Northwest Arkansas' ever-growing communities. These transportation plans are looking at how to make driving in the region safer, easier, and more efficient.

“The region's projected to grow to nearly a million people by 2045. Our traffic increases just as our population increases,” said Tim Conklin.

These studies have resulted in the intelligent transportation system study and the transportation system management and operations plan. The Executive Director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Tim Conklin says there are different technologies on the market that help how traffic flows through intersections.

“This was to bring the region together along with the state DOT and our planning partners to look at how as a region, we manage our transportation system, and then what technologies are available out there for our governmental entities to deploy within our region,” Conklin said.

On I-49 there are cameras and message boards you see while driving. Many people who’ve traveled to bigger cities have seen real-time travel information on those signs. Conklin says Ardot recently put in managed lanes at the I-430 bridge in Little Rock that they open up during peak travel times.

“Obviously, we're not in a, you know, multi-million population metro area with a lot of these technologies. But we have these plans in place to begin those discussions and deploy more technology within our region and more management systems to move traffic,” Conklin said.

The studies also look at alternative modes of transportation to reduce motor vehicle emissions.

Construction is underway on I-49 at the Wedington exit in Fayetteville which has always been very congested and then, the MLK intersection is next to get improvements.

