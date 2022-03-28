New overpass construction underway to alleviate I-49 traffic in Rogers

The City of Rogers is hoping to alleviate some of that rush hour bumper to bumper traffic. They're hoping the addition of two new overpasses will do the trick.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers is in the beginning stages of constructing two overpasses meant to alleviate congestion on roads such as New Hope Road. and Walnut Street.

“That’s one of the goals with, you know, the city right now,” said City of Rogers Spokesperson Peter Masonis. “We just want to increase the number of roads, you know connector roads.

The two overpasses are the Uptown Overpass and Oak Street Overpass.

The Oak Street Overpass will connect Oak Street to 52nd Street, then to Dodson Road.

A bit south is the Uptown Overpass which will connect commercial, medical, and residential areas. this construction is starting at Rife Medical Lane near Mercy Hospital, crossing over I-49 and connecting that area to the Pinnacle Hills area.

The City of Rogers says this should not cause too many traffic headaches because they aim to do most of the construction in the evening hours.

“Just want to increase the number of roads, connector roads, and that sort of thing,” Masonis said. “So, that way, when a road does get shut down it impacts less people.”

A major factor that went into the decision of building the overpasses is how it would impact first responders, allowing them to weigh in on how it would impact their response times, alternative routes, and more.

Roger’s Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says the overpasses are necessary and the Uptown Overpass will be crucial when EMS trucks need to drive patients to Mercy Hospital.

“These overpasses are so critical both in getting fire trucks and ambulances to emergency scenes,” Chief Jenkins said.

The completion date for both overpasses is set for around July 2023 and will cost $20,701,144. The Uptown Overpass will cost $9,718,574 while the Oak Street Overpass will cost $10,982,570.

