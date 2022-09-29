More than 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas, state says

Almost 10% of Arkansans are driving illegally without insurance. The state is trying to reduce that number with a system to show lapsed insurance in real-time.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines.

The state is also trying to reduce the number of uninsured vehicles in Arkansas.

Out of the 2.7 million drivers registered in Arkansas, almost 10% are uninsured. That's more than 200,000 vehicles.

Since 2019, the state has created a system to show in real time when a person's insurance has lapsed.

It's the Arkansas Online Insurance Verification System, and the state and law enforcement have access to it.

For example, if your insurance expired at midnight, and then you are pulled over at 12:15 a.m. when the officer runs your information, they will be able to see that your insurance has expired.

The state will allow 30 days for insurance to be obtained. If it is not obtained within that time frame, the vehicle’s registration will be suspended and a $100 fine must be paid to reinstate the registration.

In 2020, the State House Representatives said that Arkansas State Police wrote more than 10,000 citations a year for failing to provide insurance.

With a possible ticket and a fine to reinstate your insurance, the dollars could stack up against you.

"Worst case scenario is your insurance may penalize you, you could be pulled over and get a substantial ticket, and you're going to owe the state $100 in fine for letting it lapse," said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administration.