After being banned from writing speeding tickets for breaking Arkansas law, the City of Menifee is now once again able to write those tickets.

MENIFEE, Ark. — The City of Menifee had its yearlong ban on speeding tickets lifted on Friday.

That ban which was implemented after the city broke the Arkansas state speed trap law— left them in a tough spot.

"Really glad it's all over," Terry Coleman, Mayor of Menifee, said.

The speed trap law at the time of Menifee's breaking it, required towns to not exceed 30% of their revenue from traffic citations.

To understand how far the city has come since this process started, you have to go back to those first few weeks after the ban was implemented. When news broke of that ban, it was quickly picked up by news outlets, which attracted speeders to town.

"Youth could be out walking along the highway, and any quick swerve or anything, I mean, it really is a dangerous situation," Coleman said. "There were at least three accidents during this time, and a lot of them were attributed to the speed, breaking the speed limit."

Mayor Coleman and the city could have simply waited the year out, but they chose to push back. He maintains that part of the reason they were over the threshold was due to an influx of unpaid fees and fines.

Because of work done by Menifee officials, working with state legislators, the speed trap law was changed earlier this year.

Now, those unpaid fines and fees don't count towards that 30% total.

That gives some breathing room for cities like Menifee.

"That's the only way to fight something like that, negative, is to squash it with a positive," Coleman said.

On Friday, this chapter of the city's history came to a close. A letter from the prosecuting attorney that instituted the ban in the first place lifted it.

"September 1, you all can go back and resume writing tickets," Coleman said. "I think as more people become aware, and are notified, hopefully they will take consideration and drive the speed limit through here, which should increase safety."

Now, there's a chance to write a new chapter in the history of this city.

As this yearlong process closes, it's hard not to think of a mural inside city hall, which reads, "Those who follow us will point with pride to our efforts."

"Don't be afraid to fight for what's right, especially if you think that you've been wronged in some way," Coleman said. "If we can accomplish that small task of amending the law, we can, there's nothing we can't accomplish in this town."