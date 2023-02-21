Man dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 94 in Pea Ridge

BENTON COUNTY, Arkansas — A late-night crash on Highway 94 in Benton County left one man dead on Sunday, Feb. 19, officials say.
According to s fatality report, 43-year-old John Byers IV of Rogers was driving eastbound on Highway 94 at around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday when he "left the roadway and struck an embankment."
The Little Flock Police Department said in a statement that residents near the intersection of Highway 94 and Wildflower Lane called the police and reported hearing what sounded like a possible car accident nearby.
When officers first arrived, they found "a single heavily damaged vehicle in the middle of Highway 94 with an irresponsible individual inside," LFPD said.
Byers died after he was transported to a nearby hospital, officials reported.
5NEWS will update this article if new information becomes available.
