Man dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 94 in Pea Ridge

A man died after a crash near the intersection of Highway 94 and Wildflower Lane, Little Flock police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTON COUNTY, Arkansas — A late-night crash on Highway 94 in Benton County left one man dead on Sunday, Feb. 19, officials say.

According to s fatality report, 43-year-old John Byers IV of Rogers was driving eastbound on Highway 94 at around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday when he "left the roadway and struck an embankment."

The Little Flock Police Department said in a statement that residents near the intersection of Highway 94 and Wildflower Lane called the police and reported hearing what sounded like a possible car accident nearby.

Fatality Collision on Highway 94: At approximately 11:30 pm Sunday night (2-19-2023) the LFFD was dispatched to the... Posted by Little Flock Fire Department on Monday, February 20, 2023

When officers first arrived, they found "a single heavily damaged vehicle in the middle of Highway 94 with an irresponsible individual inside," LFPD said.

Byers died after he was transported to a nearby hospital, officials reported.

5NEWS will update this article if new information becomes available.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device