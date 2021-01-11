Lane closures for I-49 and Highway 71

According to ARDOT officials, construction to build the I-49 and Highway 71 interchange are going to require lane closures.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — There is new construction to build the Interstate 49 interchange with Highway 71 in Bentonville, requiring various lane closures at the interchange.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says, with weather permitting, different lanes will close at the I-49 and Highway 71 interchange. This will allow road crews to paint, stripe and work on asphalt pavement.

The alternating lane closures will take place on Sundays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Fridays from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. The closures will begin on Nov. 7 and last through Nov. 23. This will impact roadways connected with the interchange, including Highway 71/Walton Boulevard, I-49/Bella Vista Bypass and I-49.

ARDOT says traffic flow will be controlled by signage, construction barrels and police enforcement. ARDOT also says the public is advised to drive with caution in the work zone by watching for slower traffic speeds, warning signs and safety personnel during work.

This project, known as Job CA0903, is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program, including constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549.