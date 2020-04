The road closure is near the intersection with Beech Grove Road. Barricades are in place.

A portion of Morgan Mountain Road on the Pleasant Hill Ranger District is closed due to a landslide, according to Ozark-St. Francis National Forests.

The road closure is near the intersection with Beech Grove Road. Barricades are in place.

Landslide - Ozark-St. Francis National Forests 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Please check the map for the exact location.