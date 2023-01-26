Interstate crash south of West Fork kills 18-year-old

State troopers, ambulances, and even a helicopter were spotted attending to the accident.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An iDrive map of the intestate just south of West Fork showed almost three miles of traffic at a standstill on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The crash reportedly happened in the southbound lane of I49 around 6:30 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles.

According to the crash report, while driving southbound, a Chevrolet Malibu struck the rear of a GMC Sierra, causing it to overturn and ejecting both the passenger and the driver. The passenger, identified in the report as 18-year-old Jorgia Cole of Edergton, Kansas, died.

The driver was injured and taken to Tulsa, the report states.





