State troopers, ambulances, and even a helicopter have been spotted attending to the accident.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: Sources say the obstruction has been cleared and traffic has continued.

An iDrive map of the intestate just south of West Fork showed almost three miles of traffic at a standstill.

The accident reportedly happened in the southbound lane of I49 around 6:30 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles according to iDrive.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

