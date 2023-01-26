WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: Sources say the obstruction has been cleared and traffic has continued.
An iDrive map of the intestate just south of West Fork showed almost three miles of traffic at a standstill.
The accident reportedly happened in the southbound lane of I49 around 6:30 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles according to iDrive.
Reports suggest that state troopers, emergency services, and even a helicopter were spotted attending to the accident.
5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
