Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on I-49 in NWA

At least five crashes from Exit 60-65 on I-49 have been reported Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Our area was hit with winter weather overnight causing some bridges and overpasses on Interstate 49 to freeze Friday morning.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported multiple crashes in Washington and Benton Counties on Nov. 18.

Drivers on I-49 should expect delays until crews are able to clear the crashes, but try to avoid the areas at this time if you can.

A majority of the crashes are in Fayetteville.

West Fork Police have also been monitoring road conditions Friday morning, saying there are some very slick areas.

Huntsville School will be running Inclement Weather Routes Friday morning and afternoon.

The district released a statement saying in part"

"Also, Bus #98 will not be running at all today due to a shortage of bus drivers today. Again, we will be running Inclement Weather Routes this morning, and bus 98 will not run today."

Greenland School District advised that buses may be late this morning due to weather conditions. They released this statement:

"Please use extreme caution and watch bridges. Buses may be late.

Bus G is only running in downtown area and will not be driving hwy 74. School will dismiss at 1:40 today. We hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving break."

Temperatures will be right around freezing all day in Northwest Arkansas, so untreated areas could stay hazardous throughout the day, especially elevated areas.

We will continue to monitor road conditions and crashes in our area.

Click here to view the incident reports from ARDOT.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device