The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a routine inspection revealed a crack requiring further investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 4:45 p.m. - From the Tennessee Department of Transportation:

"Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will begin emergency repairs on the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River after a routine inspection uncovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss. For the motoring public's safety, the bridge will be entirely shut down while crews investigate the crack's extent further and then repair the problem, which could take some time.

TDOT shares responsibility for the bridge with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT). An ArDOT contractor discovered the problem during a routine inspection and immediately shut down the bridge. It is unclear, at this time, how long the repairs will take. Detours are in place in Tennessee and Arkansas. Traffic is being rerouted in both directions to I-55 as an alternate route across the river. River traffic is also shut down until further notice.

TDOT shares responsibility for the bridge with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT). An ArDOT contractor discovered the problem during a routine inspection and immediately shut down the bridge. It is unclear, at this time, how long the repairs will take. Detours are in place in Tennessee and Arkansas. Traffic is being rerouted in both directions to I-55 as an alternate route across the river. River traffic is also shut down until further notice.

4:30 p.m. - From the Arkansas Department of Transportation:

"A routine bridge inspection of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge revealed a crack that requires further investigation, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials. The bridge is closed to all traffic until further notice.

ARDOT is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to make sure the bridge is safe for motorists before it is reopened to any traffic. Updates will be issued as they are available.

Arkansas I-40 eastbound traffic should take Exit 5 to Interstate 55 to cross the Mississippi River into Memphis.

Tennessee I-40 westbound traffic should take the I-55 Bridge across the Mississippi River to cross into Arkansas and then take Exit 4 to access I-40 westbound.

Law enforcement officials are working to reroute traffic currently halted on Interstate 40.

Law enforcement officials are working to reroute traffic currently halted on Interstate 40.

3:15 p.m. - You’ll want to avoid the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police said all lanes of the bridge have been shut down due to maintenance. MPD said the bridge is being inspected.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted out that a routine inspection revealed a crack in the bridge that needed further investigation.

It’s unknown when the bridge will reopen.

Drivers should take an alternate route until further notice.

We will let you know when the bridge reopens.